Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $196,222,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $49,058,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

