Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 445 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,276,000 after purchasing an additional 198,439 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

XOP stock opened at $155.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $115.89 and a 1-year high of $162.49.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

