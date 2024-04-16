Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after purchasing an additional 37,056 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

