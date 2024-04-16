Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after buying an additional 1,349,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,502,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 882,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,616,000 after buying an additional 690,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

