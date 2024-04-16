West Paces Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 366,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 11.2% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. West Paces Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $39,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $102.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,319,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

