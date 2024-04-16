West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after buying an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.13. 2,993,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,320. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

