Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 11th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.23 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $203.42 million, a PE ratio of 123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

Amerigo Resources Increases Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.66 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.