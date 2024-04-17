Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTCC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

