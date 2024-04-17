Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 222.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Basf has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

