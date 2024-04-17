Barrington Research Weighs in on Haemonetics Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued on Friday, April 12th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $84.21 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 378,219 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

