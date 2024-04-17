Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $101.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.87.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.