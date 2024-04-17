CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

