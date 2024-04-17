First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.62. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Capital by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

