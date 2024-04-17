FY2024 Earnings Estimate for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Issued By Roth Capital

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $86.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IMAX by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 392,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 99,163 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 65,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $421,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,057.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

