Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Reduced by Analyst

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

BXP stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 323.97%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,446,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,232,000 after purchasing an additional 62,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,848,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,330,000 after acquiring an additional 174,409 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

