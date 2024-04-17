CarMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.81 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

