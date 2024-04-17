Analyzing Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands $494.78 million 0.33 -$111.35 million ($1.94) -0.93

Just Eat Takeaway.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solo Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands -22.50% 7.33% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Solo Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solo Brands has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 1 6 1 0 2.00

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $3.54, indicating a potential upside of 97.31%. Given Solo Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Solo Brands beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Solo Brands

(Get Free Report)

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, fuel, pellets, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. Solo Brands, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.