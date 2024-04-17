Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.16).
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
