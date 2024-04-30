PGGM Investments Purchases 879 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

PGGM Investments increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $14,000,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.80 and a twelve month high of $106.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

