Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,099,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Busey Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.10. 9,942,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,619,586. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $260.36 billion, a PE ratio of 308.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

