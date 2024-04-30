Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 92,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $62,099,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,643,000. Busey Trust CO purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $160.90 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.04 billion, a PE ratio of 308.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

