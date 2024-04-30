Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY24 guidance at $1.15-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.200 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Verra Mobility Price Performance
NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 134,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verra Mobility
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verra Mobility
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.