Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY24 guidance at $1.15-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.150-1.200 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.86. 134,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

