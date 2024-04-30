The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 33,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after purchasing an additional 481,725 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Clorox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $147.79. 107,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,095. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 236.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.95.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

