Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 491.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.62. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

