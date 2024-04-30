Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 19,202 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,202 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,277 shares of company stock valued at $29,649,264. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $571.65. 455,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,998. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $574.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

