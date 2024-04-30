Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,448,000 after buying an additional 563,233 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.59. 1,680,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,591. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.