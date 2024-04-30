Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 19,166 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $26,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.0 %

TTEK stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.06. 134,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,871. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.29 and a 12 month high of $196.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $620,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,981.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.