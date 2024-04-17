Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Has $12.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 535.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 8.8% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,713,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 37,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $507.55. 645,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.80. The firm has a market cap of $434.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

