Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,099 Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTMC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.78. 31,592 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $383.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

