Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.27.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

