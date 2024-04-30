TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.

TAL opened at $12.66 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.74 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 200,331 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,239,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 629,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

