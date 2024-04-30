TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised TAL Education Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.37.
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 17,771,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,640 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after acquiring an additional 200,331 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,501,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,239,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 629,151 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
