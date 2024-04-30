Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$26.52 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$22.96 and a one year high of C$31.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5601057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

