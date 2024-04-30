Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 877.82%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

