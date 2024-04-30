Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

