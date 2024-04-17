Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Raises Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7516 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of SLVO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.72. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $83.20.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.