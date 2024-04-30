Mather Group LLC. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,865 shares of company stock worth $9,009,280. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.66 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

