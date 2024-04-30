Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $219,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,331 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Shell by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

