Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

GM opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

