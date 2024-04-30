Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 215.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

