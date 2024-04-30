Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $338,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $279.97 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

