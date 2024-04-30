Capital Investment Counsel Inc Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FAS stock opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.