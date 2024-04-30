Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $785,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,338. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.