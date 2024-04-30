Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 3,600 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 66.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TBT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

