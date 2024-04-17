Wealth Alliance Sells 315 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $378.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average of $342.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

