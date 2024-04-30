T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $188.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $164.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares in the company, valued at $110,707,755,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $30,965,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 678,107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,707,755,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,985,409 shares of company stock worth $971,083,803 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

