Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Mizuho

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.22.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $177.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.06 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.52.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,990,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $2,074,754.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,640 shares in the company, valued at $82,990,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,663,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,450 shares of company stock worth $61,106,939. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 9.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 17.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.