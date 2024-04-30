Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of OBK opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

