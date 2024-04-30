Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 115.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Oracle were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

