Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $514,000 in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.90% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter valued at $474,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.74.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

