LGL Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 223.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $507.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,424. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $434.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $514.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

